Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Subaru in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Subaru alerts:

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Subaru had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $9.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Subaru has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.