Sudhanshu Chhabra Sells 46,060 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $2,907,767.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RXN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.58. The stock had a trading volume of 730,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,504. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00. Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,743,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 139,256.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,209,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,387 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,947,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 1,932.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,747,000 after purchasing an additional 822,736 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

