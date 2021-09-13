Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.97 ($17.61).

A number of research analysts recently commented on SZU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

SZU opened at €13.86 ($16.31) on Monday. Südzucker has a 1-year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of €17.34 ($20.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of €13.30 and a 200-day moving average of €13.59.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

