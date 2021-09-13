SUKU Achieves Market Cap of $96.93 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. SUKU has a market capitalization of $96.93 million and $766,904.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00059019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00150827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042637 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

