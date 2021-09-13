Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,231 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up approximately 1.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Sun Communities worth $17,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.6% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.16. 7,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,281. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

