Sun (New) (SUN) Market Cap Achieves $165.36 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $165.36 million and approximately $18.90 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00078787 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00123073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00151501 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

SUN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

