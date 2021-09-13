Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,525 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,887 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,674,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $813,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,554 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,942,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,681,000 after purchasing an additional 639,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,592,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,689,000 after purchasing an additional 381,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 16.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,212,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of SU opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

