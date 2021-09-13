Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Hits Market Capitalization of $76.04 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $76.04 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.04 or 0.07293216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00124011 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 630,556,813 coins and its circulating supply is 327,735,332 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

