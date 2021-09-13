SuperFarm (SUPER) Reaches One Day Volume of $33.69 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. SuperFarm has a market cap of $75.49 million and $33.69 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001658 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00021927 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008178 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars.

