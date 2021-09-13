SuperLauncher Price Hits $0.96 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $260,523.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00076958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00122653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00174890 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,018.92 or 1.00097951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.01 or 0.07177368 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.00907035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002954 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,251,925 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.