Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III, Ltd.’s (OTCMKTS:STREU) Lock-Up Period To End on September 20th

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III’s (OTCMKTS:STREU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 20th. Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

STREU opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94.

