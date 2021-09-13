SuperRare (RARE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.38 Million

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002434 BTC on major exchanges. SuperRare has a total market cap of $111.89 million and $10.38 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperRare has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00152042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.00 or 0.00734779 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

SuperRare is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

