SureRemit Price Down 38.7% This Week (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $29,229.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

