Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SURF. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,478,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 409,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,195,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 113,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 253,159 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 252.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,356 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SURF opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $277.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.83.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

