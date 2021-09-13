sUSD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.96 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $246.03 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00151619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00042954 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD's official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

