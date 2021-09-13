SVB Leerink Comments on Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Myovant Sciences in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

MYOV opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.87.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $505,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,462.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,328.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 367,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,485,015 and have sold 32,709 shares valued at $759,981. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 249,313 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 554,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after buying an additional 150,940 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $3,853,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

