SVB Leerink Lowers Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $32.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

MIRM stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $18.69. 839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,341. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $570.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $180,288.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289 in the last ninety days. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

