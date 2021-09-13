Swap (XWP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $334,643.79

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swap has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Swap has a market capitalization of $334,643.79 and $431.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00076823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00123612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00173760 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,094.16 or 0.99768310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.13 or 0.07195154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.21 or 0.00889862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,968,106 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.