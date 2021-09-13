Swarm 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $91,997.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Swarm has traded 59.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $91,997.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00060761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00152277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042976 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

