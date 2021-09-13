Swerve Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.69 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $15.94 million and approximately $12.69 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002339 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00060053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00151995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00043164 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,321,974 coins and its circulating supply is 15,135,516 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

