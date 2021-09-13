Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Tops $0.0690 on Major Exchanges

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $17.97 million and $371,644.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0690 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00081443 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00060102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00122107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00175057 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,544,113 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

