Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SZLMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Swiss Life to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZLMY remained flat at $$25.51 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

