Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,500 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Adient worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 3,494.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adient during the first quarter worth about $9,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Adient by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 75,800.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $36.84 on Monday. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

