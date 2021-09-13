Swiss National Bank Buys 14,300 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Range Resources worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 651,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 151,808 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 850,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist increased their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $17.32 on Monday. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

