Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of frontdoor worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in frontdoor by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $45.34 on Monday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

