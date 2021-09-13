Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of ICU Medical worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $244.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.18 and a 1-year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

