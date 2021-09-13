Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Avient worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVNT. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter worth about $37,037,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after buying an additional 663,120 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 39.5% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after buying an additional 396,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 29.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,950,000 after buying an additional 161,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 16.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,874,000 after buying an additional 160,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

