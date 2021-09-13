Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of John Bean Technologies worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of JBT opened at $150.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.08. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $152.88.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $783,235 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

