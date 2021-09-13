Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $87.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.93. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.78.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

