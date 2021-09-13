Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Exponent worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 196,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 539.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 40,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,993,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,744.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

EXPO opened at $114.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.48. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $118.68.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

