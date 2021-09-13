Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Rapid7 worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Rapid7 stock opened at $118.40 on Monday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.73 and a 52 week high of $125.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $868,205. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

