Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Semtech worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 6,337.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $275,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMTC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $74.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,592 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

