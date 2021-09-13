Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Highwoods Properties worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,872,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,788,000 after buying an additional 289,550 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,492,000 after buying an additional 7,184,563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,567,000 after buying an additional 1,577,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,719,000 after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,368,000 after purchasing an additional 96,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $43.13 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIW. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

