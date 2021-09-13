Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,311,000 after buying an additional 441,031 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after buying an additional 354,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after buying an additional 88,839 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 58,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,510 shares of company stock worth $1,799,547 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $234.99 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $253.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

