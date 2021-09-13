Swiss National Bank Has $10.05 Million Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Select Medical worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2,354.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,550 shares of company stock worth $5,829,437. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

