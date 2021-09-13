Swiss National Bank Has $10.16 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of MGIC Investment worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in MGIC Investment by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,101,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,291 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $21,066,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,784,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $15,270,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTG opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

