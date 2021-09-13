Swiss National Bank Has $10.49 Million Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of First Citizens BancShares worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCNCA stock opened at $864.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.22. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.27 and a twelve month high of $915.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $829.72 and a 200-day moving average of $836.90.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $983.33.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

