Swiss National Bank Has $10.55 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

