Swiss National Bank Has $9.10 Million Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Univar Solutions worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNVR opened at $22.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

UNVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

