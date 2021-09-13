Swiss National Bank Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of EnerSys worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $79.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.06.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

