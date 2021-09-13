Swiss National Bank Has $9.26 Million Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 53.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPP stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -651.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

