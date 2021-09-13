Swiss National Bank Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,502 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Matador Resources worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1,706.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 290,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 116.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTDR opened at $28.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

