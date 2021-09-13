Swiss National Bank Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Premier worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of Premier stock opened at $39.13 on Monday. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.