Swiss National Bank Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of RLI worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RLI by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,446,000 after purchasing an additional 86,687 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in RLI by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,127,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,964,000 after purchasing an additional 112,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RLI by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,894,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in RLI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,859,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its position in RLI by 18.0% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 819,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 125,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI opened at $103.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.75.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

