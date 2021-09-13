Swiss National Bank Has $9.82 Million Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,221.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,184 shares of company stock worth $200,488. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.