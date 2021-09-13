Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of National Fuel Gas worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $51.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

