Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Black Hills worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 460,433 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,215,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,067 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Black Hills by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 988,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,389 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,498,000 after purchasing an additional 65,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

BKH opened at $67.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.73. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.