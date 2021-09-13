Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Radian Group worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Radian Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDN opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

