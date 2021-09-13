Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Credit Acceptance worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $601.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $671.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.84.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,151 shares of company stock valued at $74,775,926. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

