Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Air Lease worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $38.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

